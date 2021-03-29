(Photos) Liverpool superstar in contention for Arsenal clash after training comeback

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has returned to training with the first-team in Kirkby ahead of the Premier League clash with Arsenal next week.

The Brazilian has missed three games with a minor knee injury, but is now getting prepared for the Reds’ upcoming fixtures.

Liverpool are up against Arsenal next, followed by a blockbuster clash with Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

With Diogo Jota now fit and firing, Firmino isn’t guaranteed a starting place in either game, but Jurgen Klopp will be ecstatic to have options.

Take a look at the photos below – via LFC.

