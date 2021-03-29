(Video) Klopp compares Liverpool star to club legend for funny reason

As you’ve probably already seen, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is sporting a new moustache of late, looking like Tom Selleck in his prime.

It’s caused a little reaction online, with many fans backing the Brazilian’s new look – and it seems Jurgen Klopp has given it his seal of approval too. Sort of – as he did make a funny comment about it.

The Liverpool boss joked Ali’s new ‘tache makes him look like club legend Ian Rush – and the big man liked the compliment, or so it seemed from the back of his head!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.

"More like @Ian_Rush9…" The boss and @Alissonbecker on the new facial hair on show 👀 pic.twitter.com/mK39x1rMCR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 29, 2021