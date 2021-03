Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has continued his fine goal-scoring form on international duty with Egypt.

The forward bagged a quick-fire brace against Comoros on Monday night, with the second being the pick of the bunch – a powerful effort rifled into the roof of the net.

Egypt simply had too much quality for their opponents, pressing them into their own half for most of the game – and Salah certainly took advantage.

Take a look at the videos below – via beIN Sports.