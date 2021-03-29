(Video) Shaqiri capitalises on Switzerland high-press & bags match-winner

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri hasn’t been blessed with the game-time he surely desires as Anfield this season – partly down to an injury.

But the Switzerland international hasn’t allowed his form to dip, putting in solid performances for club and country when called upon.

The Swiss flyer grabbed an early goal for his nation last night, capitalising on his team’s high-press, which caught Lithuania players napping.

Shaqiri’s goal, struck in the second minute of play, ended up being the match-winner!

Take a look at the video below – with footage via Sport TV.

Švedkauskas🇳🇬 na één minuut in de steek gelaten door z'n verdediging …Shaqiri heeft geen genade! Rust🇨🇭-🇱🇹: 1-0#lommelsk🇳🇬 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/8COX3OReN0 — Groenen Teut (@GroenenTeut) March 28, 2021