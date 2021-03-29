(Video) Thiago’s gorgeous flicked pass sets up last-minute Spain winner

Everyone knows the class Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara possesses, but he showed it off last night with a gloriously flicked pass in the build-up to Spain’s winner in their 2-1 victory over Georgia.

In the video below, you can see the midfielder play a lovely cross-field ball following by a little spin from the man himself, almost as if he’s urging his pass to bend.

Thiago’s play resulted in a chance on goal for Spain and Dani Olmo struck the match-winner, with just two additional minutes left on the clock.

