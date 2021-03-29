(Video) Visibly irritated Salah pushes away Egypt fans trying to kiss him & take selfies

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah found himself in a difficult position on Monday night when some Egypt fans invaded the pitch.

The enthusiastic supporters, understandably excited by seeing their hero in the flesh, got a little too close to the forward and were pushed back by the man himself, with little security presence in sight.

Several fans tried to get selfies, but one bold individual in a pink jumper seemingly attempted to kiss Salah – which is a really bad idea, especially during an ongoing pandemic!

Salah was visibly unhappy with the situation, but handled it with care as he ushered himself away from the fans and to a safe distance after a few quick snaps.

Take a look at the video below – via beIN Sports.

As if international breaks during a pandemic weren't enough, here are fans trying to kiss Salah and infect him with all the weird kinds of mutants

I stg if we tests positive and misses the UCL game😭

pic.twitter.com/wM7FTzYpdy — 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙮 ☬ (@KIoppage) March 29, 2021