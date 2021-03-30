Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge set for MLS move to revive career

Former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge is reportedly set for a move to the United States to revive his career.

The striker is currently a free agent, having left Turkish club Trabzonspor last year after receiving a four-month worldwide ban on playing professional football for breaching betting rules.

The Mirror now claim Sturridge is subject of interest from MLS sides DC United and Inter Miami.

Either move could very well suit the former Liverpool man, having previously spent extended breaks on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean during his time at Anfield.

DC United notably had Manchester United and Everton great Wayne Rooney on their books for two seasons before he found his way to Derby County.

Inter Miami are a relatively new club, set up in part by David Beckham and managed by Phil Neville, and could represent a unique option for Sturridge.

The forward bagged four goals in 11 appearances for Trabzonspor and at 31-years-old still has more than enough in the tank to embark on a new adventure in the United States.