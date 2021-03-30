Konate has ‘higher bar’ than Upamecano, Botman and Kounde, says Ornstein

David Ornstein broke the news yesterday that Ibrahima Konate has emerged as a primary central defensive target for Liverpool in the summer.

He actually went as far to say a deal was ‘close’ with the Reds happy to pay the Frenchman’s €40m release-clause, despite his horrendous injury record the past two seasons.

On a podcast about the transfer, Ornstein said, ‘There’s this band of centre-halves coming through; Upamecano, Botman, Kounde at Sevilla, Kabak even.

‘Konate, according to many we speak to, is viewed as having the highest bar.’

Liverpool are lining up a summer move for Ibrahima Konate at Leipzig 🔴@David_Ornstein joined @JamesPearceLFC, @Simon_Hughes__, @CaoimheSport and @stevehothersall to explain the potential deal… #LFC LISTEN NOW 🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔 — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) March 29, 2021

Upamecano did not impress in the Champions League Last 16 against ourselves, but Bayern Munich have already secured him for the summer.

Kabak is at Liverpool and will be permanently if we pay the £18m-clause in a few months’ time – while Jules Kounde is a big talent and could sign for a big club this summer…

In the podcast, Konate is named ‘the superior talent’ and that ‘he’s the chosen candidate for Liverpool to bolster their central defence’.

This is quite exciting, to be honest. We just have to hope that if a deal goes through, Konate can enjoy a good pre-season and be rid of all of his injury issues before the start of next season.