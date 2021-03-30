Konate has undergone Liverpool medicals while on international duty – RMC

Liverpool’s apparent pursuit of RB Leipzig and France U21 star Ibrahima Konate has been well documented over the last 48 hours.

According to the reputable David Ornstein, as stated in his report for The Athletic, the Reds are now just putting the finishing touches to the deal which will cost around €40 million.

Further to this, transfer news mogul Fabrizio Romano dropped some info on the contract Liverpool have apparently offered Konate, claiming it to be a five-year deal.

And now RMC suggest the Frenchman has already undergone medicals in Paris – while with the France U21 squad – ahead of the potential move to Merseyside this summer.

Konate has formed a formidable partnership with compatriot Dayot Upamecano at RB Leipzig, but the latter is set to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Liverpool signed Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window, but Davies is yet to make his debut and Kabak was signed on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy – not obligation – so their futures at Anfield remain to be seen.

The news of Konate potentially arriving this summer could have an impact – but for Liverpool, it’s good news, as Jurgen Klopp and co. have been crying out for a new top-class defender since the departure of Dejan Lovren.