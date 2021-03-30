Konate’s insane physical stats demonstrate why LFC have made him no.1 CB target

Yesterday, Liverpool fans were giddy with the news that the club is ‘close’ to finalising a deal with Rb Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate – reported by the Athletic.

In a follow up piece to the news, Tom Worville excellently revealed just why Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards think he’s our man.

“Konate stands 6ft 4in tall and has a very solid frame,” he began. “He’s quick, too, with one data scout at a top European club noting how he’s been clocked as one of the three fastest centre-backs in the continent’s top five leagues within the past two seasons. That speed makes him a perfect fit for Liverpool’s high line.”

So, a giant with incredible speed, you say? Virgil van Dijk Mark II?!

Konate clearly is an enormous talent. You can see that from YouTube videos alone, but it’s the fact this physicality enables him to complement our style which most excites us.

Ozan Kabak is feisty, but he’s not that quick – and one of the reasons we’ve been so successful is because Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are faster than most strikers.

For that reason, we can pitch up high, squeeze opponents and win the ball back further up the field.

But this season, we’ve had to drop ten-yards to save Nat Phillips and Kabak – or whoever else has played in defence – and it’s affected us all over.