Liam Gallagher accuses Echo journalist of ‘smoking spice’ after Aguero claim

Sergio Aguero is leaving Manchester City in the summer on a free – which has got the football world talking as to his potential next destination.

So much so, Echo journalist Chris Beesley wrote a probably foolish opinion piece claiming the Argentine would make a great Liverpool signing!

Why signing Sergio Aguero could make sense for Liverpoolhttps://t.co/kppj0Gfz6e — Christopher Beesley (@CBeesleyEcho) March 29, 2021

It got lots of traction on Twitter, naturally, with famous City fan Liam Gallagher accusing the writer of ‘smoking spice’ and ‘snorting special brew’ following Beesley’s article!

Chris Beesley who writes for the ECROW a paper in LIverpool stop smoking spice and snorting special brew it’s bad for ya LG MCFC x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 30, 2021

A little harsh, perhaps, but we can probably agree with Gallagher’s sentiment in that Aguero is obviously not Anfield bound…

Liverpool do need a new centre-forward in the summer though, and it’ll be mighty interesting to see who we end up plumping for.

We’d love to see Erling Haaland at the club, but by allowing Aguero’s exit, City open up a spot for the Norwegian – and with UEFA relaxing FFP rules – they’d be able to afford him without any issues.