Liverpool demand €55m for superstar forward amid La Liga links – report

Liverpool have reportedly slapped a €55 million price tag on Roberto Firmino amid interest from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to El Gol Digital, who are admittedly a flimsy source for exclusive transfer tips.

With Diogo Jota’s meteoric rise at Anfield, Firmino has certainly been left with not quite as many chances he’s become accustomed to over the years.

That being said, the Brazilian is still evidently central to Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool and highly likely to get the nod in the crucial clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

A fee of around £50 million seems about right for Firmino, given his quality and importance to Liverpool, but we’re not buying this rumour.

Liverpool don’t need to move the Brazilian on – and he’d be very difficult to replace. While Jota has stepped in as the central striker for the Reds this season, there are some games that simply require Bobby’s expertise in the final third.

Although his goal-scoring exploits have taken a dive in recent months, Firmino is still one of the finest false-nines in world football and Klopp would be daft to let him go anytime soon.