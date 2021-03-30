Man Utd & Spurs to rival Liverpool for RB Leipzig star; club wants €42m – report

Liverpool are reportedly one of three clubs set to battle for RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer this summer.

That’s according to BILD, who claim Premier League rivals Manchester United and Spurs are also interested in the Austria international.

RB Leipzig are said to be near-resigned to losing their captain at the end of his current contract in June 2022, but aren’t willing to let him leave for nothing.

The Bundesliga outfit want €42 million for the 27-year-old, with Spurs credited with long-term interest, as per the above BILD report.

Anyone paying attention to their social media feeds yesterday will likely have seen the reports concerning Sabitzer’s team-mate Ibrahrima Konate and Liverpool.

The Reds are said to be close to signing off on a transfer for the Frenchman, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein claiming finishing touches are now being added to the deal.

Liverpool fans have been expressing their excitement by the possibility of adding Konate to their ranks on social media, but there are some concerns over the defender’s injury record.