Mo Salah makes more worrying comments about LFC future while away with Egypt

There’s lots of excitement about the Ibrahima Konate transfer rumours, but there may actually be a more pressing issue to concern Liverpool regarding a transfer in the other direction.

There have been whispers of Mo Salah’s discontent this season – only whispers – but enough to cause us anxiety given it’s unlikely we’ll qualify for next season’s Champions League.

He’s brilliant and has easily been Liverpool’s best player this season – so to hear him describe his relationship with Jurgen Klopp as simply ‘professional’ is a little upsetting – especially when he’s also touting the possibility of a future La Liga switch.

“It’s not up to me [whether I stay],” Salah told Marca. “We’ll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now.

“[My relationship with Klopp] is a normal relationship between two professionals. That’s how I’d describe it.”

“I hope to be able to play for many more years,” Salah said. “Why not? No one knows what’s going to happen in the future, so… maybe one day [I will play in in Spain], yes.”

Many will say there’s nothing in these quotes, and we hope they’re right – but it equally wouldn’t be hard to say, ‘I love working for Klopp and want to stay at Liverpool for many years,’ would it?

In January, he also hinted that his future was in the club’s hands, which maybe suggests he wants a new contract – likely making him the outright highest earner by some distance.

For us, he’s worth it, but don’t really enjoy the fact he’s giving these thinly-veiled interviews mid-season. It feels like a Luis Suarez or a Coutinho saga all over again.

We desperately hope it’s not going to be.