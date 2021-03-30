Rb Leipzig speak out on Liverpool’s ‘close’ Ibrahima Konate deal

If you hadn’t heard much about Ibrahima Konate yesterday, you will have now.

According to David Ornstein in the Athletic, the deal is close – but Liverpool will have to activate the player’s €40m release-clause – which becomes active this summer.

Konate has explained how his phone has been crazy since the news broke, and now Rb Leipzig have reacted as well.

“I can’t say anything on that topic,” Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche told Stats Perform News “I think that this is not an option for Ibu.

“He has a long contract with us and he knows what we mean to him and what he means to us.

“He was unlucky last year as he had a longer injury but this year he is in a good way and he is an extremely important player that has a lot of potential.

“We want to help him to further develop, and we play internationally, have a very good team, so I don’t see a reason for him to leave us.”

While Krosche might want the Frenchman to stay, there’s nothing he can do about it if Liverpool activate his release-clause.

This means we’ll only have to organise a deal with the player, which should be a formality, and not the German club themselves.

Konate has had horrendous recent luck with injuries, but Liverpool clearly feel these are isolated incidents if they’ve made him such a big target for the summer.

We reckon Liverpool will activate the option on Ozan Kabak’s loan deal as well – which would pile quality into our centre-back list for next season – with our three elite, injured options returning.