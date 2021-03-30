Reliable German source plays down Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool are reportedly close to completing the signing of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate.

That’s according to the reliable David Ornstein, who in his article for The Athletic claims the Reds are now adding the finishing touches to the €40 million deal.

Social media was rife with rumours galore yesterday, with Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano dropping details of the supposed contract Liverpool have offered Konate.

But according to German outlet BILD, the reports surrounding the Frenchman’s future could be wide of the mark, as their information reflects ‘no conversations‘ between the clubs for the 21-year-old.

There is a reason we often tell our readers to take transfer rumours with a grain of salt – but considering it’s The Athletic making this claim, we’re inclined to listen.

That isn’t to say BILD are lying, either – they’re simply relaying the information they’ve received, which is that Liverpool and RB Leipzig haven’t talked about Konate.

We’ll have to see how this one plays out, Reds, but it still looks really good.

Liverpool are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer and there aren’t many young players in Europe better than Leipzig’s Konate.