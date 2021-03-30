(Video) James Milner celebrates sending Nat Phillips for the Echo with sublime skill

James Milner is retired from international duty, while Nat Phillips is not yet at England standard, meaning the pair have been battling it out in Liverpool training sessions during this elongated break.

And the former has celebrated skinning his team-mate, who he left for dead at Kirkby…

You can see the skill below. Phillips goes to ground, but Milner stands on the ball, shifts it to his right and sends it past the goalkeeper – making our centre-back look pretty silly!

Milner might have a part to play in April. Jurgen Klopp has regularly used him in big European games, and we’ve got two of them against Real Madrid!

Phillips is guaranteed to start with Ozan Kabak at the back.