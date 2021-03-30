(Video) Jota bags crucial goal for Portugal with pure striker’s instinct

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota bagged an important goal for Portugal on Tuesday night, levelling the score-line just before half-time.

Luxembourg took an early lead against the European champions, but a lovely cross by Pedro Neto was turned into the top-left corner of the net by the head of Jota.

It was a really well worked goal by Portugal, who went on to win 3-1 with second-half strikes by Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Palhinha.

Jota has now made it six goals in five starts for his national team!

Neto ➡️ Jota The Premier League duo combined to drag Portugal level against Luxembourg pic.twitter.com/DqCPjfSs9W — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 30, 2021

Jota has 6 goals in 5 starts for Portugal 🇵🇹 🔥🔥🔥

STAY HOT KID! pic.twitter.com/Df9zPPGU7n — Yanks Ranks (@YanksRanks) March 30, 2021