(Video) Jota bags crucial goal for Portugal with pure striker’s instinct

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota bagged an important goal for Portugal on Tuesday night, levelling the score-line just before half-time.

Luxembourg took an early lead against the European champions, but a lovely cross by Pedro Neto was turned into the top-left corner of the net by the head of Jota.

It was a really well worked goal by Portugal, who went on to win 3-1 with second-half strikes by Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Palhinha.

Jota has now made it six goals in five starts for his national team!

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports / ESPN.

