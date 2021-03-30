(Video) Liverpool youngster looks massive in first-team training; towers over January signing

Liverpool starlet Billy Koumetio took part in first-team training this week, with many of the senior players away on international duty.

It’s not the first time the young Frenchman has been involved with the first-team, though, with his frequent inclusion testament to how highly-rated he is by the coaches at the Merseyside club.

Koumetio is quite the presence on the field – standing at almost two metres, the 18-year-old towers over his team-mates, and looks like an absolute giant next to January signing Ben Davies.

The Frenchman is a brilliant talent – and in the clip below (if you skip to around the the five-minute mark), you can see the centre-half showing off some intelligent passing and convincing interceptions.

Take a look at the video – via LFC TV.