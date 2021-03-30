(Video) Milner drops Liverpool defender in training & cracks joke: “Sent for the Echo”

Liverpool stalwart James Milner isn’t known for his flashy skill-moves, but a drop of the shoulder in training this week saw one of his team-mates fooled.

We’re about 95% sure the player being sent by the midfielder’s turn is Nat Phillips, but it’s hard to tell when he’s in frame for about two seconds!

What we can say for certain is that it’s Andy Robertson who shouts after the phase of play is over.

Milner has since tweeted about the incident, jokingly asking if it’s what Scousers call “being sent for the Echo” – which is a phrase synonymous with “being sent for a hotdog”.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.