(Video) Minamino bags opener as Japan run riot in 14-0 thriller

Liverpool star Takumi Minamino, currently on loan at Southampton, scored today as Japan recorded a massive win against Mongolia.

The forward struck in the 13th minute and the goals did not stop coming for the Samurai Blue.

Japan ended up pounding Mongolia 14-0 in the monumental World Cup qualifier.

Minamino was withdrawn from play before full-time, with team-mate Yuya Osako rounding off his performance with the only hat-trick of the game.

Taki’s strike was well taken, with the on-loan Liverpool star opting for a strong, low finish.

Take a look at the video below – via NHK / DAZN.