(Video) Minamino bags opener as Japan run riot in 14-0 thriller

Liverpool star Takumi Minamino, currently on loan at Southampton, scored today as Japan recorded a massive win against Mongolia.
The forward struck in the 13th minute and the goals did not stop coming for the Samurai Blue.
Japan ended up pounding Mongolia 14-0 in the monumental World Cup qualifier.
Minamino was withdrawn from play before full-time, with team-mate Yuya Osako rounding off his performance with the only hat-trick of the game.
Taki’s strike was well taken, with the on-loan Liverpool star opting for a strong, low finish.
Take a look at the video below – via NHK / DAZN.