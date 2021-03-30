(Video) Mo Salah skins four players like it’s nothing in 4-0 win for Egypt

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was in the mood yesterday as Egypt took on Comoros in the AFCON qualifiers.

The winger bagged himself a quick-fire brace in the first-half, but looked like he could have rounded off a hat-trick at any moment.

One instance that caught the eye of supporters watching along was a skilful dribble Salah made into the Comoros penalty area.

Taking on no less than four players, the Liverpool star twisted and slalomed his way into the danger zone before being dispossessed.

It’s a shame nothing come of the chance – but it’s mighty fun to watch! Take a look at the video below – via beIN Sports.

The way Salah is dropping everyone😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/y0jguRseea — Natasha (@tashaaa2000) March 29, 2021