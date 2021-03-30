(Video) Musialowski waltzing round multiple LFC 1st-teamers in eye-opening Kirkby clip

Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musialowski has been turning heads this season, with some eye-catching moments with the youth team and in mixed training at Kirkby.

The latest such instance comes from a session with the first-team this week, in which the 17-year-old runs rings around the seniors, showing some great balance and footwork.

Unfortunately, Musialowski resulting strike doesn’t find the back of the net, but the ball is eventually bundled into the net by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the clip below.

Take a watch of the video – via LFC TV.

Musialowski 👀 from LiverpoolFC

