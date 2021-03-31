Declan Rice desperate to play alongside ‘world-class’ Jordan Henderson

West Ham and England midfielder is praying Jordan Henderson is fit for the Euros this summer so he can start alongside him in the centre of the park.

Declan Rice says he’s trying to emulate Jordan Henderson’s career. pic.twitter.com/eZUbV5jNKH — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 31, 2021

“I’m praying that he’s fit for the Euros and comes through this groin injury because if he wasn’t there, we’d miss him massively. He’s a top player, world class player. He’s won the top trophies. He knows what to do,” Rice said.

For Liverpool fans, our priority is getting our captain back before the end of the season so he can play a role in hopefully our attempts to win the Champions League and finish in the Premier League’s top four…

But if he does that, he’ll probably be available for Gareth Southgate’s England squad, too.

Hendo doesn’t get anything like the appreciation he deserves from England fans, and is actually often the target of vile abuse from idiots who don’t understand football and hold a bias against a Liverpool player.

But with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of favour and Trent Alexander-Arnold currently the third-choice right-back, perhaps Hendo will be the only Red in Southgate’s squad.