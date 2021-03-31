FSG secure £538m investment from RedBird; could hand potential financial boost to LFC

FSG have officially secured an investment deal from RedBird Capital valued at around £538m for a minority stake, as reported by the Echo.

With COVID-19 having had a notable impact on the finances of clubs across the globe, the news will be particularly welcome for Liverpool’s owners.

Gerry Cardinale, RedBird’s founder, is thought to be more interested in the opportunity to have a say in the running of Liverpool over the Red Sox, which could theoretically mean a number of changes for the Reds in the short and long-term.

The American’s vision for the future of sports broadcasting, for instance, is an avenue worthy of exploration, which could reap significant financial rewards for the club down the line.

More immediately, it’s not exactly clear whether the investment will allow us to go big in the transfer market and lob £100m on one of Europe’s hottest talents.

Nonetheless, we at the EOTK are excited to see how this new relationship affects the running and success of the club going forward.

