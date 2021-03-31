Hundreds of Liverpool fans swarm Ibrahima Konate’s latest social media post

Literally hundreds of Liverpool fans replied to Ibrahima Konate’s tweet on March 28, following the news that the Frenchman is likely Anfield bound.

David Ornstein broke the news on Monday, with Liverpool eager to bring in the 21-year-old to strengthen our backline options next season.

Konate has been injured for most of the past two seasons but his talent is huge and it’s good to see him back on the field for France U21s.

His release-clause is €40m, and if Liverpool agree to pay it, we won’t have to speak to Rb Leipzig directly – but can simply agree terms with the player.

Konate is one of the best centre-backs of his age on the planet, as is Ozan Kabak, so it’s clear Liverpool are planning on bolstering the backline both short and long-term.

