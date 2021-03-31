Idiotic Richarlison withdraws apology for Thiago tackle: ‘He ignored the pigeon…’

We really, really can’t stand Richarlison.

He scored the opener in our miserable defeat to Everton in February, but by that point, our opinion of the Brazilian was well and truly formed.

In the Goodison Park game at the beginning of the season which essentially defined our campaign in terms of horrible VAR luck and nasty injuries, Richarlison scythed Thiago down with a dirty tackle – leaving our new signing sidelined for three months.

In a recent interview with a Brazilian YouTuber, Richarlison explained how he apologised on Instagram, but deleted it after Thiago didn’t immediately respond.

Wasn’t really an apology in the first place, then, was it, Richarlison?

“The last game I made that challenge on Thiago and got sent off,” he told Thiago Asmar, translated by Sport Witness.

“My goodness. Then I went on Instagram to apologise and such. He only saw it. I said ‘I’m going to delete this message too, since he doesn’t want to reply’. Then I went there and deleted it. He didn’t answer, no. Then there was the derby now, at their home, he didn’t look at my face, I didn’t look at him, either. The game goes on. He ignored the pigeon.”

There’ll be a time in the hopefully not too distant future when Anfield will be full, Liverpool will be playing like themselves again, and we can show Richarlison who we really are as a team and a set of fans.

Of current Premier League players, it’s probably Raheem Sterling that gets the most stick, but we reckon Richarlison will now run him close.