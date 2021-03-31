John Aldridge names LFC’s main goal threat who needs to start regularly for Reds

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has insisted that Diogo Jota must “be on the team sheet for Jurgen Klopp as often as possible”.

The Portugual international has been in scintillating form for the national side, netting three times in his last two outings.

“Diogo Jota has to start as many games as he can for the rest of Liverpool’s season now,” the former Red wrote for the Echo. “You can see that in his performances and he has to be on the team sheet for Jurgen Klopp as often as possible because right now, he is the biggest goal threat Liverpool have.

“More so than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the moment, I have to say.

“Jota looks the most likely, he has the hunger and desire to get the goals and the confidence he had before the injury, it is still there.”

A big push for top four ahead, but Jota the key?

The signing of Jota in the summer for £41m certainly raised a few eyebrows, though the Liverpool man quickly quieted his doubters after proceeding to go on a magnificent run of six goals in his opening nine league games for his new club.

Despite being injured for well over two months, the former Wolves star hasn’t lost an ounce of the edge that served him so well at the start of the season – if anything, he looks even sharper.

As such, we’d have to agree with Aldridge that the forward deserves a guaranteed spot in the starting-XI, particularly if we’re to have any hope of qualifying for the Champions League next term via the top four spots.

