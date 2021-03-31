Journalist claims LFC holding talks with Koulibaly’s team; centre-back could be available for cut-price fee

Vincenzo Morabito has claimed that Liverpool are holding talks with Kalidou Koulibaly’s “entourage”, as the club looks to identify centre-back targets ahead of the upcoming summer window.

The Serie A star had attracted interest from Manchester City, prior to their signing of Ruben Dias, though it is thought that the Reds would be the most likely suitors come the season end.

“Koulibaly to Liverpool? Certainly, he has a market. Liverpool are a real and concrete possibility. They are already talking to the player’s entourage,” the journalist told Gonfia La Rete (via Sport Witness). “Having said that, you must always see the evaluation. Pre Covid-19, there was talk of €100m, now the figures must be understood, in the market they are now halved.”

Centre-back options galore for Liverpool, but who will the club put its faith in?

While the current of reports appears to have caught Ibrahima Konate in a riptide of links to Liverpool, Koulibaly’s name continues to surface in relation to our potentially pivotal summer transfer window.

Though the Senegalese could be a formidable partner for Virgil van Dijk, the obvious benefits of leaning toward the young Frenchman from RB Leizpig, for potentially £15m less (by virtue of a £34m release clause), will have also availed themselves to our recruitment team.

Konate is hardly the finished article, though his talent ceiling – especially in light of Romano’s recent comments – will certainly have fans drooling over the prospect of Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ozan Kabak, and the Bundesliga star as options for the heart of defence.

As tempting as Koulibaly is, we at the EOTK would be surprised if Jurgen Klopp sanctions a move for the defender ahead of a younger option who can grow with the side.

