Leipzig yet to receive bid from LFC for reported target Konate – Sky Germany

RB Leipzig have yet to receive a bid for Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool, as reported by Sky Germany.

The defender is apparently upset with his lot at the club, however, having been mainly restricted to cameos from the bench since returning from injury, and so could still part ways with the German outfit come the season end regardless.

“According to Sky Infos, there is still no concrete offer,” Patrick Steinle wrote (as translated by Google Translate). “Nevertheless, the 21-year-old Frenchman is dissatisfied with the current situation in Leipzig, as he often had to sit on the bench. A summer change is therefore quite conceivable.”

Will he stay, or will he go?

With reports connecting Konate with a switch to Anfield in the summer gathering pace, Sky Germany’s latest update comes across as somewhat surprising.

It’s more than possible, of course, that neither clubs wish to officially verify the news – particularly Leipzig, who sit only four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Given the player’s struggles with injuries, however, there is also the possibility that news surrounding the centre-half’s future in Germany are false, with Liverpool perhaps concerned about the idea of investing in another injury-prone defender.

That being said, given that David Ornstein of The Athletic has thrown his weight behind the links, we have to cast some doubt over Sky Germany’s update, at the very least until further information arises.

