Liverpool ‘convinced’ Konate ‘could be better than Upamecano’ claims Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has asserted that Liverpool “are convinced” that potential target Ibrahima Konate could turn out to be a better player than Bayern-bound Dayot Upamecano.

The Reds were thought to be keeping an eye on the RB Leipzig duo, though a stream of reports has suggested that the club’s interest lies with the 21-year-old Frenchman.

“Liverpool are convinced that this player is one of the best centre-backs of the future,” the journalist told talkSPORT (via the Express). “Some are saying that he could be better than Upamecano in the future.

“Imagine how much potential this player [has]. So let’s see what happens with injuries, with the medicals and everything if Liverpool go on to sign the player.

“But for sure the potential of the player apart from the injuries is something great it seems.”

Injuries still framing the transfer talk…

Liverpool have been fond – certainly of late, with Michael Edwards helping call the transfer shots – of making the unexpected signing.

While Konate hasn’t exactly been kept away from the spotlight, his Bundesliga defensive partner has certainly hogged it to a certain extent, leading some to believe that any prospective suitors would be getting the worse centre-half of the two.

It’s exciting to hear that the club reportedly has more belief in the potential of the young defender, though we must admit some concern – particularly given the nature of our injury crisis this term – over his recent injury record.

That being said, if the recruitment team at Anfield are confident of helping the player get back to his brilliant best, on a consistent basis, then we at the EOTK will more than support the decision to bring the centre-back to Merseyside.

