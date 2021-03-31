Liverpool reportedly interested in former Manchester United forward, according to Marca

Liverpool and Juventus are keeping an eye on Memphis Depay ahead of the summer window, according to a report from Marca.

Those close to the club have asserted that Jurgen Klopp’s priority for the upcoming transfer window will be to bring in a new forward.

It’s expected that the recruitment team will be looking mainly at younger targets – of the likes of Patson Daka from the Austrian Bundesliga and Leeds United’s Raphinha – to add some options to the front three.

An unlikely signing, but potentially one Liverpool would be foolish not to consider?

At the age of 27, the Lyon star is still far from retirement or, arguably, his peak, which suggests that there would still be room for the Dutchman to grow at Anfield.

We at the EOTK would imagine that Klopp will have a Diogo Jota-esque figure in mind as an ideal target, but with Depay’s contract expiring in the summer, would we not be missing a trick by overlooking the forward?

The former Manchester United star hardly had the most exciting season in his short stay in the Premier League, though he’s arguably matured since his move to Ligue 1 and would represent an interesting, if left-of-field, option come the season end.

We’d expect the priority to be for someone younger, though given that our only concerns would be over wage demands, it is worth considering whether the Lyon man would be a viable backup option worth pursuing.

