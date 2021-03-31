Polish scout waxes lyrical over ‘fearless’ Musialowski: “He’s got the wow factor”

Polish FA scout Przemek Soczynski has spoken highly of one of Liverpool’s youngest prospects, Mateusz Musialowski, as reported by The Athletic.

The 17-year-old has wowed fans and coaching staff alike with his skills on the pitch, earning comparisons to Barcelona’s Leo Messi.

“We don’t have many players like him who are fearless on the pitch and can dribble past two or three players,” the scout said. “He’s not a player Polish people are used to. He’s got the wow factor.”

READ MORE: (Video) Ferdinand weighs in on Gerrard v Lampard v Scholes debate: “Every training session, he’d do something and you’d go ‘woah’”

With Jurgen Klopp at the helm, not to mention an exciting coaching team around him, Musialowski could arguably not be in a better place to reach the limits of his potential, which, at this moment in time, appear somewhat limitless.

While we’re intrigued by the comparisons to the man many perceive to be the greatest player of all time, however, we’d hope that the youngster could be kept as grounded as possible throughout his development at the club.

At his current age, we can’t imagine the highly-rated midfielder getting involved in the first-team setup on a consistent basis quite yet, though we’ve no doubt eyes will be firmly glued on the Academy star’s progress as the club’s looks to bring forth another exciting talent.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox