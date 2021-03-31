Ronaldo celebrates with Diogo Jota snaps after LFC-man gets Portugal out of hole

Diogo Jota has enjoyed a sublime international break – playing two games and scoring three goals – outshining one of the all-time greats Cristiano Ronaldo in the process.

It almost seems that teams Ronaldo plays for now are geared towards helping him reach goalscoring milestones as much as they are winning, but Jota saved the day v Serbia last time out and notched the crucial equaliser against Luxembourg last night on the way to a 3-1 win.

Jota missed the middle part of this season injured following a brilliant start, but it seems like he’s very much back on track – following his effort v Wolves before the international break as well.

Interestingly, all of Jota’s goals for Portugal have come via headers, showing his excellent movement and aerial ability despite his small frame.

Some of his movement in the box actually reminds us of Michael Owen.

Vitória importante rumo ao nosso objectivo. Parabéns Equipa! 💪🏼🇵🇹 #todosportugal pic.twitter.com/acWTqvemeD — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 30, 2021