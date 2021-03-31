Salah, Van Dijk and Fabinho: Liverpool look to sort three mega-contracts in 2021

Liverpool are approaching the time when we need to get our best players to extend their contracts.

When players have two years left on deals, it becomes a slight worry – as if they don’t sign in the following 12 months – then they have just one year left and become a very viable Bosman departure – as Liverpool are about to experience with Gini Wijnaldum – a player who would surely have been worth £40m+ in the market.

According to James Pearce, Liverpool’s focus on renewing will be Mo Salah, probably the priority given his recent interviews, and Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho – two of our best players behind him.

“But if Salah, who is currently level with Harry Kane in the chase for the Premier League golden boot on 17 goals, is going to stay, then his contract situation does need to be addressed,” Pearce writes in the Athletic.

“Otherwise, it will continue to be an unwanted distraction. New deals for Van Dijk and Fabinho among others also need to be sorted out as a matter of urgency as the impact of the pandemic recedes.”

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino’s contracts are also up in 2023, meaning at least one of those will hopefully put pen to paper this year as well…

Given their recent form over the past year, Mane should be the one we’re focussing on, with Firmino likely to play more of a rotation role going forward given the emergence of Diogo Jota.