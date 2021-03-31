Six Liverpool players definitely up for sale, confirm the Athletic

This summer, as most are at Liverpool, will be as much about offloading deadwood as it is strengthening the squad.

There are a number of players surplus to requirements who can hopefully make us some money that can then be reinvested into the transfer coffers.

“The club will be open to offers for Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi. Upgrading Origi to give them a more potent striking option off the bench is crucial,” writes James Pearce in the Athletic.

But we’d argue he’s missed out Taiwo Awoniyi, the Nigerian forward who has scored goals in the Bundesliga this season, and potentially Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who surely needs a transfer to a club where he can play more consistently.

It might be considered a risk selling the Englishman when Gini Wijnaldum is departing on a free, but Curtis Jones will need more game time and we’re likely to bring in a replacement for the Dutchman anyway.

Ox can be terrific, but his good performances are occasional and are not consistent. Sadly, you can name his standout matches since his horrible injury on two hands.

Coming in, it looks like Liverpool will sign Ibrahima Konate, and then will then focus on whether Ozan Kabak will arrive permanently.

Further forward, we need a midfielder and an elite striker.