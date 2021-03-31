The reasons behind Mo Salah’s Spanish interviews explained

There was somewhat of a collective sigh amongst Liverpool fans yesterday when it emerged Mo Salah had undergone another interview while on international duty…

In the chat with MARCA, he said his relationship with Jurgen Klopp was simply professional and that he wouldn’t be averse to moving to La Liga in the future.

We’d much rather Salah gave a big interview in which he’d tell fans how he was here for many, many years to come – but there is a strategy in his recent media dealings – reckons James Pearce in the Athletic.

According to the journalist, Salah and his agent are seeking bigger and better contract terms.

“Klopp is planning for next season with Mohamed Salah on board, despite the ongoing speculation over the Egyptian’s future,” he writes. “Once again Salah, who is under contract until 2023, has been speaking to media in Spain about the prospect of one day gracing La Liga. There are games being played by his representatives, who are keen to secure him improved terms.

“Whether either Real Madrid or Barcelona can find the £100 million-plus required to even test Liverpool’s resolve this summer is highly doubtful. So far, Klopp has had no reason to doubt the 28-year-old’s commitment to the cause and is convinced that loyalty will be shown by all his key personnel even if Liverpool miss out on Champions League qualification.”

We don’t especially like the thinly veiled interviews, but Salah does deserve a new contract.

When nearly all his team-mates have underperformed this season, the Egyptian has 25 goals and is leading the Premier League Golden Boot race.

He’s approaching his 29th birthday, but his body type and fitness record suggests he’s a very young 29 – a player who still has demon pace and is basically never injured.

We think the club should tie him down for the much longer term. Right now, all three of the front-three have contracts which expire in 2023. If we don’t sort it this summer, it’ll become a problem.