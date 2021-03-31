(Video) Curtis Jones produces brilliant first-time finish for England U21s

Curtis Jones doubled England’s lead with a well-taken first-time finish after Eberechi Eze opened the scoring for England U21s.

With the Young Lions 1-0 up against their Croatian counterparts, the Liverpool man instantly struck a short pass beyond the reach of shotstopper Dominik Kotarski.

The goal would have helped the U21s through to the next stage of the competition, (dependent on Portugal beating Switzerland), however, a late effort from Domagoj Bradaric ensured the side’s exit.

We’ve no doubt Jones will be more than disappointed by the result, though he should take heart from his contributions on the pitch this evening, and we hope he can take his goalscoring exploits with him into the remainder of the Premier League season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Desporto:

