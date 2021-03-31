(Video) Ferdinand weighs in on Gerrard v Lampard v Scholes debate: “Every training session, he’d do something and you’d go ‘woah'”

Rio Ferdinand pitched in on one of the hottest debates in English football: who was the best out of Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard?

According to the Manchester United legend, he’d take the former Chelsea star, if he were managing a side, due to his goalscoring ability, though he did admit that Gerrard would be the player he’d prefer to watch as a fan.

While we’re happy to acknowledge Scholes and Lampard as great players, as far as we’re concerned at the EOTK, neither hold a candle to the sheer prowess of the ex-Liverpool captain as an overall footballer.

The now Rangers manager could do it all on the pitch and was, certainly for a time, unrivalled when it came to changing a game.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Vibe With FIVE: