(Video) Gini Wijnaldum’s assist for Netherlands shows he loves creative role he doesn’t play for Liverpool

Gini Wijnaldum had fun last night in an offensive midfield role against Gibraltar.

The Dutchman scored a goal and also got a quite fortunate assist, which you can see here, courtesy of NOS.

Obviously not much can be read into a 7-0 win over an international minnow, but Wijnaldum’s role for Netherlands is very different to his one for Liverpool, in which he very rarely shoots or plays the final pass.

For Liverpool Wijnaldum has 22 goals in 226 appearances. For Netherlands, he has 22 in 73!

That’s not a criticism, it’s simply what his managers ask of him – and we don’t think Jurgen Klopp will change the requirements of Wijnaldum now – five years into his Liverpool career.

Sadly, it looks like the reliable midfielder will be off this summer, with a Bosman exit to Barcelona looking most likely.