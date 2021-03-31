(Video) Jones sent off as tempers flare after Young Lions crash out of European Championships

Curtis Jones was shown a second yellow card post-England U21s 2-1 victory over their Croatian counterparts in the group stages of the U21 European Championships.

After the final whistle went, the camera caught an angered Jones clashing with the celebrating young Croatians.

The Young Lions were left heartbroken late in the clash after the 20-year-old’s goal to double the scoreline was cancelled out by Domagoj Bradaric’s effort in extra-time.

It’s not clear exactly what set the tempers flaring after the whistle, though it’s entirely possible that the Croatian U21s wild celebrations incited the midfielder’s response.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @lfcbass11:

I don't know what happened but Curtis Jones was really angry pic.twitter.com/YgAN0Ewo87 — bass (@lfcbass11) March 31, 2021