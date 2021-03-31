(Video) Wijnaldum nets close-range volley in 7-goal Holland thriller

Gini Wijnaldum was in great form again for the national side last night, assisting and adding a goal to the mix to further bolster Holland’s lead against Gibraltar.

Following a cross into the 18-yard-box, the Dutchman bounced a header against the turf, which was poorly palmed away by the opposition keeper, before being expertly volleyed back into the net.

Given the role Jurgen Klopp has the No.5 playing at Liverpool, it’s always fascinating to see him regularly involved in the goals for the national side.

While hope that Wijnaldum will extend his Anfield stay is gradually dissipating, we’d love nothing more than to see the midfielder announce a contract extension.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

Gini Wijnaldum’s goal for the Netherlands 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/j9Ws77B4aG — AnfieldHour (@AnfieIdHour) March 30, 2021