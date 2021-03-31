Wijnaldum to Barcelona potentially on the back burner as La Liga giant’s wage bill forces prioritisation of starlet’s contract – report

Another barrier to Gini Wijnaldum’s potential switch to the Camp Nou this summer has emerged, with the Catalan giant having identified a new contract for promising youngster Ilaix Moriba as being a bigger priority, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Inside Futbol).

With Ronald Koeman’s position at the helm still uncertain, not to mention the financial concerns over in La Liga, the Liverpool’s star’s move to Spain is, as of yet, not set in stone.

Barcelona’s struggles could put Wijnaldum move in jeopardy

It’s a transfer saga that we’re all intensely familiar with, (and, we imagine, just as intensely fed up with), with the Dutch international’s updates often conflicting with the claims of reports on his Liverpool future.

We at the Empire of the Kop believe that the 30-year-old still has a vital role to play at the club, however, and we’d still welcome an extended stay for Wijnaldum, should such an eventuality remain possible.

However, as we near the summer window, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the No.5 will be donning different colours in the next season.

