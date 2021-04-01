Boothroyd explains what Curtis Jones did to get sent off

England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has explained the incident which saw Curtis Jones get sent off last night against Croatia.

The Scouser scored a lovely goal, but Croatia bagged at the end to send the Young Lions home – and Jones lost his head during their celebrations!

“All their staff were on the pitch and celebrating in between some of our players and it just got a bit fraught,” he told Sky Sports.

“Emotions got high. I’ve got to get to the bottom of the card [for Curtis Jones]. I have been unable to speak to the referee yet. I’ll find out what when on there.

“It is one of those highly emotive situations where sometimes things can happen, thankfully both sets of staff sorted it out.” To be fair, we’d rather he has incidents like this at the moment – as he’ll learn from them – and especially when it’s not for Liverpool! Jones was England’s best player and it’s farcical Boothroyd didn’t start him in the first two fixtures – both of which were lost – by the way. Jones will now return to Anfield and compete for minutes with the likes of Naby Keita, Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago – with two spots either side of anchorman Fabinho likely available.