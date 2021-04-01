Chris Bascombe explains what FSG investment will mean for Liverpool transfer policy

Posted by
Chris Bascombe explains what FSG investment will mean for Liverpool transfer policy

In news that will likely upset many Reds, the latest investment of capital into FSG from RedBird Capital Partners is not going to change how Liverpool’s owners buy players.

That’s according to journalist Chris Bascombe, who explained as much on Twitter while stating that the money will help the next Anfield expansion plans.

So we can probably rule out Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer, we reckon!

Liverpool look like they will sign Ibrahima Konate, and maybe Ozan Kabak permanently too – which demonstrates the club is looking at bringing in an influx of young players who can begin  to peak in two to three years when our current crop of world-class performers are over the hill.

It’s a smart tactic. If you bring in too many 23/24-year-olds now, they probably won’t play much – and will stagnate – but controlling the minutes of 20/21-years-olds is much easier.

More Stories:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top