(Image) Ibrahima Konate looks sharp in Liverpool’s 2021/22 home kit

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate.
According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Reds are putting the finishing touches on a deal, which will cost €40 million.
Liverpool’s home kit for the 2021/22 season has seemingly been leaked online, and graphic designers have been taking advantage of the new information to whip up some creations.
Hasan (@geniusarts_) decided to combine the two in a new piece, Photoshopping Konate into the rumoured new Reds’ home kit, and we think it looks brilliant!
Take a look at the image below – and check out the artist’s social media profile.
Konate x @LFC #KonateLFC
Will Liverpool end their CB depth problems? pic.twitter.com/2Zj9cb6Gq0
— hasan (@geniusarts_) April 1, 2021