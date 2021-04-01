Italian media blow-up Liverpool pursuit of Aaron Ramsey as Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, according to some media outlets in Italy.

Calciomercato claim the Bionconeri are keen on offloading the Wales international this summer and the Reds have identified the 30-year-old as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

The former Arsenal star made the move to Juventus straight out of left field back in 2019, but it appears his new club are now looking to cash in on him.

For Liverpool, Ramsey would represent a solid and versatile option in midfield – but at the age of 30 and with a lofty wage package, it’s unlikely there’s much to this rumour.

Earlier reports have linked Liverpool with a move for Ramsey, but we’re not buying it and there are three key reasons as to why.

The first and second are the aforementioned age and wage, but the third is the Wales international’s injury record.

In two seasons at Juventus, Ramsey has suffered nine significant fitness issues which has seen him miss a total of 18 games, not to mention his time at Arsenal was also plagued with injuries.