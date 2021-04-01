Kylian Mbappe hints he needs to leave France due to media scrutiny

Despite the fact he won France the World Cup in 2018, the media in his homeland don’t let up on Kylian Mbappe.

The striker, one of the best players on the planet, is a superstar in Paris and all over the country – but the endless attention is draining for the 22-year-old.

Mbappe has explained how French stars who play outside of France don’t receive the same scrutiny – claiming he doesn’t yet know if he will still be at PSG next season.

“Of course it gets tiring,” Mbappe told RTL, translated by the Mirror.

“Especially when you play for a club in your country and you give everything for your national team. After a while it gets tiring.

“It’s different for players who play abroad and only come back here for the national team.

“I’m there all the time, they speak about me a lot more. It’s a different context [to other players], but I knew it would be like that when I signed for Paris. We’ll see.

“If it had progressed, I would have come to talk about it already,” said Mbappe on his chances of being at PSG next year… “Of course, I will talk about it when I have made up my mind.”

Liverpool have been linked with Mbappe regularly, but for us, it simply seems an impossibility.

The player likes our club and the idea of working with Jurgen Klopp, but it’s all about finances.

Mbappe’s weekly wage would be double our highest earner – which would then – naturally – bring up the wages of our best players who would fairly ask for more…

That’s before even discussing a potential transfer fee, which would obviously be otherworldly.

Mbappe will either stay at PSG or go to Real Madrid. We don’t really see another possibility.