Liverpool ready to cough up €50m asking price for world-class defender – report

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to cough up €50 million to sign Napoli superstar Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport (cited by Paisley Gates), who claim the Reds have held interest in the Senegal captain on a long-term basis.

Just last week, the Italian outlet (via the Express) claimed Napoli are ready to accept a reduced figure for Koulibaly, after demanding €100 million from interested parties last summer.

The timing of reports linking Liverpool with a move for Koulibaly again – as the Reds have previously been credited with interest in the centre-half – is interesting, with the rumour mill currently whirring for Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool’s apparent pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Konate has picked up some serious pace over the last few days, with a report by The Athletic’s David Ornstein – claiming talks are at an advanced stage – at the epicentre.

Transfer news mogul Fabrizio Romano added fuel to the fire with a typically info-laced tweet, stating the France U21 star has been offered a five-year deal by the Reds.

Should the move come to fruition, Konate will set Liverpool back a lofty €40 million, as per the aforementioned article by Ornstein.