Liverpool submit offer for 15-goal Ligue 1 star but face competition from Barcelona – report

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer to sign Lyon forward Memphis Depay, according to Spanish outlet MARCA.

The report – linked above – claims the Netherlands international has made his preference to join La Liga giants Barcelona known.

But that apparently hasn’t put off Liverpool and Serie A juggernauts Juventus, both of whom are said to have made moves for Depay.

MORE: Liverpool trying to snap up exciting centre-half for less than £10m, says Football Insider

Depay has been heavily linked with a Lyon exit over the last few months, but it remains unclear where he’ll end up if he does leave.

Liverpool have continually been credited with interest in the Netherlands forward, who has bagged 15 goals for Lyon this season, but Barcelona and other top European clubs are rarely far from the conversation.

A move to Anfield would make some sense for Depay, although his history with Manchester United could cause some resistance.

At Liverpool he would have to accept a reduced role if no-one departs, with Diogo Jota, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all arguably ahead of him in terms of ability in the roles he’d look to occupy.